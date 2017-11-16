Haines Assembly will meet to comment on proposed Chilkat Peninsula timber sale

The Haines Assembly will address a proposed timber sale at a special meeting Monday.

The University of Alaska is offering up 400 acres on the Chilkat Peninsula. The area, in Haines’ Mud Bay neighborhood, is home to many residential properties.

The assembly is meeting to provide public comment on the sale.

The university is accepting feedback until November 22. That’s also the deadline for bids on the sale.

A public hearing on potential grant funding for upgrades to the public safety building will also be held Monday.

The borough is considering applying for funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Assembly Chambers.