Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines Assembly will meet to comment on proposed Chilkat Peninsula timber sale

Posted On Nov 16 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Haines Assembly will address a proposed timber sale at a special meeting Monday.

The University of Alaska is offering up 400 acres on the Chilkat Peninsula. The area, in Haines’ Mud Bay neighborhood, is home to many residential properties.

The assembly is meeting to provide public comment on the sale.

The university is accepting feedback until November 22. That’s also the deadline for bids on the sale.

A public hearing on potential grant funding for upgrades to the public safety building will also be held Monday.

The borough is considering applying for funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in Assembly Chambers.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Nov. 17, 2017

Posted On Nov 17 2017
Skagway's city hall and museum. (Greta Mart)

Skagway assembly set to discuss White Pass MOU at Tuesday meeting

Posted On Nov 17 2017
Photographers take pictures of eagles feeding on salmon in the Chilkat River. (Emily Files)

Eagle numbers soar near Haines, while visitors to annual festival fall

Posted On Nov 17 2017

AMCO moves forward with regulations that could prohibit cocktail sales at Alaska distilleries

Posted On Nov 16 2017

KHNS News – Nov. 16, 2017

Posted On Nov 16 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.

Support KHNS News