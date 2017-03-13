Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines Assembly will hear resource extraction appeals Tuesday

This graphic shows the location of the extraction area.

This graphic shows the location of the extraction area in Schnabel's resource extraction permit.

On Tuesday, the Haines Borough Assembly will hear two appeals from residents concerned about a resource extraction permit in their neighborhood.

The assembly will consider whether to confirm, reverse or change the conditions on the planning commission’s approval of the permit. The commission granted property owner Roger Schnabel the conditional use permit to remove about 7,500 cubic yards of material from his property above Young Road and Skyline Drive.

Residents Lenise Henderson-Fontenot and Ella Bredthauer appealed the commission’s decision. Their objections include the impacts blasting and trucking would have on public safety and property values in the neighborhood.

More than a dozen other residents wrote letters of support for the appeals. One resident wrote a letter of support for the permit.

The police department’s request for a $63,000 budget amendment is also the agenda. Police Chief Heath Scott says much of the overspending comes down to overtime. The department was $32,000 over budget in the first half of the fiscal year and Scott projects a comparable overrun in the last half as well.

The assembly will have the opportunity to reconsider its stance on local garbage rate regulation. At the last meeting, the assembly was divided about whether to recommend local or state regulation at the only Haines trash disposal business, Community Waste Solutions. The mayor broke a tie vote in favor of recommending state oversight from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska. But CWS’s owner, Tom Hall, asked the RCA for an extension on its public comment deadline. He plans to make his case to the assembly for local oversight.

On the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is an ordinance allowing a one-year lease extension for the Chilkat Valley Preschool to use the Human Resources Building. The assembly has granted multiple lease extensions as the preschool struggled to find a new location. Now, the early education non-profit is working to build an extension onto the senior center to house its program. They plan to move in early August. The preschool is hoping for a lease extension because its childcare license with the state is up for renewal in June and may be at risk without a secured location.

The meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.

