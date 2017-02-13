Haines Assembly to work out details for manager recruitment, lobbyist priorities

The Haines Borough Assembly will have more discussion on borough manager recruitment and lobbyist priorities at its meeting tomorrow.

On Feb. 2, the borough posted an advertisement statewide for the manager position. There are two local residents who have expressed interest: current interim manager Brad Ryan and Debra Schnabel. On Tuesday, the assembly may discuss what timeline to follow in the hiring process.

At a recent meeting, the assembly extended lobbyist Bill Thomas’s contract another six months. Tuesday’s agenda indicates the assembly may establish a list of priorities for Thomas.

The assembly will hear more details of interim manager Ryan’s proposal to reduce the cost of municipal solid waste disposal. Ryan suggests purchasing containers and setting up a transfer station, where waste from borough facilities would be stored until it’s shipped directly to a disposal company in Washington State. He says this strategy has an upfront cost of $21,000 and would save the borough about $25,000 per year.

The assembly will also consider a design contract for a library addition. The contract with MRV Architects costs about $110,000.

The meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.