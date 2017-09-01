Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Haines and Skagway candidate forums set

A sign at the ANB Hall during the special recall election. (Emily Files)

Haines and Skagway residents have the opportunity to learn about their mayoral and assembly candidates at forums this month.

There are three candidate forums scheduled in Haines.

The first is on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. It is hosted by Upper Valley residents and takes place at Mosquito Lake School and Community Center. Organizer Dana Hallett says the audience will be able to ask questions directly of the mayor and assembly contenders.

KHNS and Chilkat Valley News are moderating a forum the following week, on Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Chilkat Center. Questions for candidates can be emailed to news@khns.org.

Finally, the Haines Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum focused on business growth and economic development. That event is set for Sept. 26 at noon during a luncheon at the Chilkat Bakery.

There are six candidates vying for three open seats on the Haines Assembly. They are Andrew Gray, Brenda Josephson, Michael Fullerton, Stephanie Scott, Diana Lapham, and Sean Maidy. Two residents are running for mayor – incumbent Jan Hill and challenger Joanie Wager.

Skagway does not have a competitive race for mayor, with only incumbent Mark Schaefer in the running. But there is now a contested race for assembly. Dan Henry and write-in candidates Dewey McCracken and Philip Clark are vying for two open seats.

Those candidates are set to participate in a forum hosted by KHNS and the Skagway News. It is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the AB Hall. Questions for this forum can also be sent to news@khns.org.

Local elections take place Oct. 3.

