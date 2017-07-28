Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Gov. Walker to visit Haines for Southeast State Fair

Gov. Bill Walker in Haines in August 2015. (Emily Files)

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker will be Haines for the Southeast Alaska State Fair Saturday.

Walker’s staff say the governor and his family will participate in the parade through downtown Haines at noon.

Walker will give brief remarks at 1 p.m. at the main stage, right before a performance by the Juneau Jumpers.

The governor last visited Haines in fall of 2016 to talk with residents about the Juneau Access Project.

The fair continues through Sunday afternoon.

