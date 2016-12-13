Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Glacier Bear Basketball on KHNS

Posted On Dec 13 2016
KHNS kicks off basketball season December 16 and 17th, as the Haines Glacier Bear Boys and Girls travel to Metlakatla.

View our KHNS Basketball Programming Policies.

Tune in Friday and Saturday for the live basketball action, with announcing by Lyle Huff.  Game times are below.

Friday, December 16th:

  • 6pm: Glacier Bear Boys v. Metlakatla Chiefs (starting just after the local newscast wraps up at 6:10pm)
  • approx. 7pm Alaska News Nightly
  • 7:30pm:  Glacier Bear Girls v. Metlakatla Miss Chiefs

 

Saturday, December 17th:

  • 4pm: Glacier Bear Girls v. Metlakatla Miss Chiefs
  • 5:30pm: Glacier Bear Boys v. Metlakatla Chiefs
