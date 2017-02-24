Former manager’s request for severance pay on Haines Assembly agenda

Former borough manager Bill Seward is demanding severance pay. The assembly fired Seward in a 4-2 vote in December after conducting his six-month evaluation. Seward said afterwards that he was considering a wrongful termination lawsuit.

In an email, Seward’s lawyer, Isaac Zorea, said the severance request does not mean they have ruled out potential legal action.

The assembly will discuss the matter in an executive session at the end of its meeting Tuesday.

The process for hiring Haines’ next manager is also on the agenda. The personnel committee met recently and has recommendations for how to vet and interview applicants after the job advertisement closes March 3.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the assembly will consider whether to hear two citizen appeals of a recent planning commission decision. The commission approved a conditional use permit for Roger Schnabel to ‘intensify’ resource extraction on his property above Young Road and Skyline Drive. Nearby homeowners Lenise Henderson-Fontenot and Ella Bredthauer filed appeals. Any rehearing would happen at the next meeting on March 14.

The assembly will also discuss whether to weigh in on the state’s effort to develop an evaluation process for special water protection requests. The Department of Environmental Conservation is holding meetings in March to gather input on what protocol the state should follow when deciding on Outstanding National Resource Water, or Tier 3, nominations. The Chilkat River is one of four water bodies in Alaska that have been nominated for the high-level protection.

A change order for the harbor expansion is also on the agenda. Borough staff are seeking permission for $55,000 worth of additional dredging.

Finally, the assembly will hold its first hearing on a list of budget changes that includes a $60,000 amendment for the police department.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers.