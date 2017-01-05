Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

First Haines home basketball games postponed

Posted On Jan 05 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The first Haines high school basketball home games of the season have been postponed.

The girls and boys teams were both set to play at home Friday and Saturday against Petersburg. But, a cancelled ferry has delayed the arrival of the visiting team.

The MV Aurora was scheduled to sail the Northern Lynn Canal on Friday, but the ferry was cancelled due to high winds, heavy seas and freezing spray.

The games will be rescheduled for later in the weekend and early next week. New game times have not yet been determined.

 

