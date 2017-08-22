False alarm distress signal prompts Coast Guard search in Haines

For the second time this summer, the Coast Guard conducted a search in Haines that was triggered by what appeared to be a false alarm.

Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios said an emergency beacon distress signal initiated a search around noon Monday.

A Coast guard helicopter and boat responded. They were assisted by the Haines harbormaster and a good Samaritan vessel.

Around 6 p.m., searchers located the beacon in what Rios described as a “junkyard.” He did not have more information about where the junkyard was located.

The Coast Guard also found that the boat the beacon was registered with was safely stored at a dry dock in Wrangell.

This isn’t the first time this summer an emergency beacon prompted a fruitless Coast Guard search in Haines. In late July, a helicopter searched more than five hours for a distress signal that was never located.

Rios says it’s not uncommon for the beacons to be inadvertently triggered.