False alarm distress signal prompts Coast Guard search in Haines

Posted On Aug 22 2017
By :
A Coast Guard Jayhawk rescue helicopter from Air Station Sitka participated in a training exercise with a 47-foot motor life boat from Station Juneau five miles south of here in the Gastineau Channel near Taku Inlet Tuesday evening. (USCG Photo taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wes Shinn)

A Coast Guard Jayhawk rescue helicopter from Air Station Sitka participates in a training exercise. (USCG Photo taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wes Shinn)

For the second time this summer, the Coast Guard conducted a search in Haines that was triggered by what appeared to be a false alarm.

Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios said an emergency beacon distress signal initiated a search around noon Monday.

A Coast guard helicopter and boat responded. They were assisted by the Haines harbormaster and a good Samaritan vessel.

Around 6 p.m., searchers located the beacon in what Rios described as a “junkyard.” He did not have more information about where the junkyard was located.

The Coast Guard also found that the boat the beacon was registered with was safely stored at a dry dock in Wrangell.

This isn’t the first time this summer an emergency beacon prompted a fruitless Coast Guard search in Haines. In late July, a helicopter searched more than five hours for a distress signal that was never located.

Rios says it’s not uncommon for the beacons to be inadvertently triggered.

