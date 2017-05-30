Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Eowyn Ivey on KHNS this Thursday at 10am

Join host Heather Lende this Thursday, June 1st at 10am for Lynn Canal Art Matters, featuring a special recorded interview with Pulitzer Prize- nominated Alaskan author, Eowyn Ivey.

Ivey is the author of The Snow Child and, most recently, of To the Bright Edge of the World.

Heather will also check in with First Friday artists, the local library, and this month’s reader.

Lynn Canal Art Matters with Heather Lende airs the first Thursday of each month at 10am.

