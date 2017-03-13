Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Empire: Wings of Alaska shuts down

Posted On Mar 13 2017
SeaPort Airlines, the company that owns Wings of Alaska, announced Monday they have sold Wings to Gustavus-based Fjord Flying Service. (Flickr Creative Commons)

SeaPort Airlines sold Wings of Alaska to Gustavus-based Fjord Flying Service in 2015. (Flickr Creative Commons)

The Juneau Empire is reporting that Wings of Alaska has officially shut down.

Wings was one of two commuter airlines operating in Haines and Skagway. Its closure means Alaska Seaplanes will have a monopoly on Northern Lynn Canal commuter flights.

Wings is closing about a year and a half after it changed ownership. In October of 2015, Portland-based SeaPort Airlines sold Wings to Gustavus-based Fjord Flying Services.

KHNS has been seeking to confirm Wings’ closure with managing partner Aldwin Harder since early last week. Reached Tuesday, Harder declined to comment until later in the week. Since then he has not returned repeated calls.

On Saturday, Harder told the Empire that the airline, which is headquartered in Juneau, has officially shut down.

Alaska Seaplanes General Manager Carl Ramseth said last week that in his more than 20 years in aviation in the region, there has never been a monopoly on the Haines and Skagway commuter flight market.

KHNS will have more on this story in the near future.

