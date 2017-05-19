Deadline to apply for open Skagway Assembly seat extended

The deadline to submit letters of interest to serve on the Skagway Borough Assembly has been extended.

A position opened at the beginning of May, when the assembly accepted Angela Grieser’s resignation.

At a meeting Thursday, the group said they would allow residents to submit letters of interest until May 30 at 9 a.m. The original deadline was May 15.

That means one applicant, whose letter was turned in late due to a technical glitch, will be considered after all.

Candace Cahill joins four other Skagway residents interested in the position. The other applicants are Nathan Helmer, Dominic Rotier, Monica Carlson and Karl Klupar.

The assembly will meet on May 31 at 7 p.m. to consider the applicants. The new member will be appointed at the assembly’s regular meeting June 1.

The person appointed to the vacant seat will serve until the October municipal election.