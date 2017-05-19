CWS sets up off-site station for household trash collection

Haines residents looking to dispose of household trash do have a means to do so this weekend.

Community Waste Solutions set up an off-site collection station at the end of FAA Road, near the water treatment plant.

CWS’s main processing building and the surrounding area is closed to the public after a potential contamination incident. They have not been accepting trash since Wednesday.

Manager Sally Garton says the company received approval from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to set up an alternative garbage collection site in the short-term.

The station is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will only accept household trash.

CWS hopes to reopen for regular business Monday, but that is still uncertain.