Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Consultants estimate economic loss if Skagway can’t dock bigger ships

Posted On Jul 24 2017
By :
Comment: 0
The Norwegian Pearl tied up at Skagway's Broadway dock in July 2017. Two more cruise ships are moored at the railroad dock in the background. (Emily Files)

The Norwegian Pearl tied up at Skagway’s Broadway dock in July 2017. Two more cruise ships are moored at the railroad dock in the background. (Emily Files)

If Skagway doesn’t renovate its port for larger cruise ships, it could miss out on $15 to $30 million over 20 years. But even without the bigger ships, visitor revenue will increase. That was the message port consultants delivered to Skagway residents last week.

It’s difficult to overstate Skagway’s reliance on tourism. More than two-thirds (68 percent) of the city’s revenue comes from sales tax, cruise passenger head tax, and bed tax.

To what degree that revenue increases depends on the decisions Skagway makes over the next couple months.

“Without dramatizing it, this is the most important decision you’ll make probably for the next 20 years,” said Shaun McFarlane.

McFarlane is with Moffatt & Nichol, a port consulting firm hired by city.

“There are cruise ships wanting to come in in 2019,” McFarlane said. “There’s not a lot of time for more navel-gazing.”

Here’s the situation. Even more massive cruise ships are expected in Alaska in two years. Skagway doesn’t have the dock capacity to accept more than one mega-ship at a time.

In order to build a floating dock that would create more capacity, the city needs access to property currently leased by a private company. White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad has said it will cooperate on those improvements, but only if it gets a guarantee its lease will continue past its current expiration date in 2023.

McFarlane said working with White Pass is the best bet to meet the deadline for bigger ships.

“You already have a context and a player in place with White Pass to allow that project to move forward,” McFarlane said.

Moffatt & Nichol conducted an economic analysis where they projected how much income the city would lose without a floating dock for larger cruise ships.

First there’s the question of whether smaller ships would take advantage of the open dock space if the mega-ships weren’t able to make port calls. McFarlane says that’s not likely. But if it were to happen, contractor Lorraine Cordova says Skagway could lose out on about 2,000 passengers per week in 2019.

“We’re still saying there’s gonna be an increase in cruise ship passengers that’ll come to Skagway even in the constrained case, you’re gonna have more passengers than you have today,” Cordova said. “But it’s gonna be about 2,000 less than what you could’ve had.”

The 2,000 visitors per week equates to about 40,000 throughout the whole 2019 season. That’s a conservative estimate. If no smaller ships are waiting in the wings to take advantage of empty dock space, Skagway could lose 4,000 passengers per week.

Cordova says the total estimated loss in revenue is between $15 and $30 million over a 20-year period.

Again, Cordova says without the bigger ships, Skagway’s visitor income would still increase, but the city just wouldn’t be able to capture all of the money it could.

Moffatt & Nichol’s subcontractor, Julie Dinneen, conducted an appraisal of Skagway’s tidelands and uplands.

A proposed new lease with White Pass would cover just the tidelands beneath the ore and Broadway docks. Dinneen says tidelands typically lease for six to seven percent of the land value. If the city were to follow that rationale, Dinneen says the annual lease payments would be about $60,000 at the low end and $94,000 at the high end.

That’s significantly less than the yearly rent payment of $200,000 proposed by White Pass. It’s also less than what the railroad is paying right now.

White Pass has controlled the majority of Skagway’s waterfront, including cruise operations, for decades. Some residents don’t want to sign a longer lease because they think the city should take over management of the port.

Moffatt & Nichol also researched port governance structures. They gave examples of ports which, like Skagway, have a public-private partnership, and others in which the government oversees operations.

One of Moffatt & Nichol’s main points was that if Skagway were the create a port authority and transition to a more active role, it would be a long process. And, as one consultant put it, time is not on Skagway’s side.

The full Moffatt & Nichol reports are at skagway.org.

Skagway paid about $265,000 for the economic analysis, port governance study and environmental compliance report. The city paid Moffatt & Nichol a separate $200,000 for a short-term port planning process.

The Skagway Assembly is holding a special meeting Wednesday, July 26 to discuss the new White Pass lease proposal.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – July 24, 2017

Posted On Jul 24 2017

The case of the 'phantom right-of-way'

Posted On Jul 24 2017
The Haines FY18 budget includes funding for a fifth police officer. (Emily Files)

Public hearings Tuesday on Haines excise tax, police service area proposals

Posted On Jul 24 2017

KHNS News – July 21, 2017

Posted On Jul 21 2017
INTRO: A meeting Thursday, Skagway Assembly members disagreed on many aspects of a proposed waterfront lease. The assembly does agree that a new contract with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad should go to a public vote. But what that document will look like depends on whether the six assembly members can work through their differences. KHNS’s Emily Files reports. _____ TRACK: The issue driving the lease discussion is Skagway’s need to install a floating dock for larger cruise ships by 2019. White Pass manages the cruise ship docks. In order to make renovations, the railroad wants a 20-year tidelands lease extension. In an economic analysis, port consultants said that if bigger ships aren’t able to dock in Skagway, the town will still see an increase in cruise revenue. It’ll just be much less of an increase than it could get with the larger vessels. That prompted resident Ken Russo to question whether it would really be that bad for the city to lose those ships. ACT 2: Could you live with not as much of an increase for a year to give yourself some time to negotiate a real and effective and more fair win-situation for city? Rather than being pressured into we gotta do this lease right now, I’m under the gun, gotta do it, gotta do it. ACT 1: I do respect what is being said, that, is it the end of the world if we miss the boat one year? TRACK: That’s Assemblyman Orion Hanson. He said maybe Skagway could sustain the loss in cruise revenue. But he worried about the negative affect that would have on local families. He related it to his childhood, when his father couldn’t find work in Skagway. ACT 2: And so he went to Hoonah. And for a couple years, he built houses in Hoonah. And I was 5,6 years old when that was happening. And it wasn’t very fun. I really don’t want to see us lose business to Hoonah again. And I think we do have a crystal ball, we can see that’s coming. TRACK: Hanson said he wasn’t ‘head-over-heels’ for the lease proposal. But he said it could be a palatable deal if the city negotiated it down to a 15-year term, with higher rent payments and more control over the land. Mayor Mark Schaefer echoed something that’s been said a few times. The lease extension could give Skagway time to work on its plan to take over management of the port. ACT 4: So to me, this is sort of like an exit strategy where we regain control of the port, which is one of the things that people are asking for. TRACK: But the fact that the exit strategy wouldn’t happen for another couple decades is a sticking point for some assembly members, including Spencer Morgan. Previously, the assembly said a 15-year lease might be OK. But Morgan said the city should try for an even shorter timeframe of 10 years. Hanson is one of two assembly members on the negotiating team. He responded to Morgan. ACT 5: Ten years – White Pass is not going to go for it. Spencer: My point is put that proposal forward and let them work with it. Orion: Well it was 20 years, we came with 10 years and settled for 15. Spencer: maybe we don’t. TRACK: Assembly members continued to butt heads as they talked about the lease issue. Hanson asked his peers for specific direction that he and Tim Cochran could take to their next negotiation meeting. Instead, the assembly decided to schedule a special meeting on Wednesday, July 26 to work on the details of the city’s counterproposal. Jay Burnham said maybe the city shouldn’t acquiesce to White Pass’s request for a new lease. He said the cruise ship floating dock shouldn’t be contingent on a new, 15-or-20-year contract. ACT 6: If they don’t want to just look at a floating dock, that’s on them, they’re the ones stopping the municipality from moving forward with a floating dock there. And I’m not playing chicken, I’m not waiting for them to blink. I want a floating dock. TRACK: If the city does want to install a floating dock by the time bigger cruise ships get to Alaska, consultants say engineering work needs to start by this fall at the latest.

Disagreements over port lease emerge at Skagway Assembly meeting

Posted On Jul 21 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.