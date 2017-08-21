Competitive races for Haines mayor and assembly

Haines has competitive races for mayor and assembly this fall.

Incumbent mayor Jan Hill is being challenged by political newcomer Joanie Wagner. Hill is finishing up a three-year term as mayor and has served in the position before. Wagner is an artist and business owner. She ran unsuccessfully for public office once before, prior to borough consolidation.

The assembly saw two resignations earlier this year, so there are three seats opening in October. Two hold three-year terms and one holds a one-year term. Six candidates are vying for the three positions. They are Stephanie Scott, Sean Maidy, Diana Lapham, Brenda Josephson, Andrew Gray and Michael Fullerton.

Maidy and Scott are currently serving on the assembly as appointees. It’s Maidy’s first foray into local politics, but not Scott’s. She is a former mayor.

Lapham served on the assembly until 2016, when she lost a bid for re-election.

Josephson is on the planning commission and served four years on the school board. This is her first assembly campaign.

Gray is a civil engineer who has lived in Haines for about a year. Michael Fullerton moved to Haines about two years ago. He currently works as the local wildlife trooper’s assistant and serves on the public safety commission. Gray and Fullerton have not run for elected office before.

The school board race is made up of incumbents. President Anne Marie Palmieri is running to retain her position. So are members Sara Chapell and Brian Clay. There are four open seats on the education board. Three come with three-year terms. One holds a one-year term.

The local election is Oct. 3.