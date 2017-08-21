Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Competitive races for Haines mayor and assembly

Posted On Aug 21 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Haines has competitive races for mayor and assembly this fall.

Incumbent mayor Jan Hill is being challenged by political newcomer Joanie Wagner. Hill is finishing up a three-year term as mayor and has served in the position before. Wagner is an artist and business owner. She ran unsuccessfully for public office once before, prior to borough consolidation.

The assembly saw two resignations earlier this year, so there are three seats opening in October. Two hold three-year terms and one holds a one-year term. Six candidates are vying for the three positions. They are Stephanie Scott, Sean Maidy, Diana Lapham, Brenda Josephson, Andrew Gray and Michael Fullerton.

Maidy and Scott are currently serving on the assembly as appointees. It’s Maidy’s first foray into local politics, but not Scott’s. She is a former mayor.

Lapham served on the assembly until 2016, when she lost a bid for re-election.

Josephson is on the planning commission and served four years on the school board. This is her first assembly campaign.

Gray is a civil engineer who has lived in Haines for about a year. Michael Fullerton moved to Haines about two years ago. He currently works as the local wildlife trooper’s assistant and serves on the public safety commission. Gray and Fullerton have not run for elected office before.

The school board race is made up of incumbents. President Anne Marie Palmieri is running to retain her position. So are members Sara Chapell and Brian Clay. There are four open seats on the education board. Three come with three-year terms. One holds a one-year term.

The local election is Oct. 3.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 21, 2017

Posted On Aug 21 2017

Haines Mud Bay spring water tests positive for E. coli

Posted On Aug 21 2017
Skagway's Broadway Street on a summer day. (Emily Files)

Budget cuts leave Skagway court without a local magistrate

Posted On Aug 21 2017
Rich Carlson. (Emily Files)

Carlson returns as interim superintendent at the Haines School

Posted On Aug 21 2017
Lutak Dock. (R&M Consultants)

Uber regs, Lutak Dock on Haines Assembly agenda

Posted On Aug 21 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.