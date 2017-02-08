Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Commission to start reviewing Haines governance code

Posted On Feb 08 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Haines Borough Administration Building. (Google Maps)

There are hundreds of pages of Haines Borough Code that dictate everything from assembly procedures to land use.

It’s the newly-formed Code Review Commission’s job to find redundant or unnecessary pieces of code and recommend changes.

At a meeting last week, the commission spent more than an hour debating where to start.

The incentive to clean up code was born out of the community’s negative reaction to a minor offenses ordinance. The ordinance brought to light the number of small violations that exist in borough code.

But the commission decided not to start with minor offenses. They instead chose Title 2, which deals with administration and personnel.

Commission member Daniel Humphrey suggested that starting place in an email. Humphrey said in light of recent ‘dynamics’ around the assembly’s relationship with the borough manager, that part of code could use a closer look. In December, the assembly fired manager Bill Seward during his six-month evaluation. There’s been significant turnover in the top borough job.

Commission member Don Turner Jr. supported starting with Title 2.

“I think being that we’re getting ready to hire a new manager and stuff, personally I think it’s a real good place to start at,” Turner said.

Chairman Mike Denker pushed to prioritize the code around signs. He says based on his research, Haines’ sign ordnance violates the first amendment.

“So these are potential legal liabilities for the borough,” Denker said.

The commission will tackle the first two chapters of Title 2 at its next meeting on March 2. Those chapters deal with borough officers and employees and the code of ethics. The signs ordinance is also on the agenda.

After addressing those two topics, the commission will move to minor offenses.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Recent Post

KHNS News – Feb. 8, 2017

Posted On Feb 08 2017

Budget picture for Haines School looks a little better

Posted On Feb 08 2017
Mike Mackowiak said he and other would fight to keep their rights to use motorized vehicles in the valley. (Emily Files)

Haines residents turn out in force to voice opposition to winter recreation map

Posted On Feb 08 2017

KHNS News – Feb. 7, 2017

Posted On Feb 07 2017
This fireweed-infused Cosmo is one of the drinks Janilyn Heger plans to include on Skagway Spirits' cocktail menu. (Emily Files)

With fireweed cosmos and spruce tip gin, Skagway distillery set to open in May

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.