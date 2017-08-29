Brown bear found shot and killed on the Haines Highway
A brown bear was shot and killed near the Haines Highway last week.
Haines Wildlife Trooper Trent Chwialkowski says early on August 22, callers reported a dead bear in the middle of the highway near mile 17.
Chwialkowski located the bear. He says it was either shot near a creek and ran toward the road, or the incident happened near the highway where the animal was found.
The bear was approximately three-and-a-half years old.
Chwialkowski says there was no evidence the bear was hit by a car before being shot.
Troopers are investigating the incident. Chwialkowski encourages anyone with information to contact his office at 766-2533. The Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard accepts anonymous tips at 800-478-3377.
In July, a brown bear cub was struck and killed by a driver in Haines on Lutak Road.
One Comment
So sad. Had recent visit to Haines and loved the area. This does not seem to be the act of those great people up there.