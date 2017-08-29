Serving Haines, Skagway and Klukwan on 102.3 and 91.9 FM

Brown bear found shot and killed on the Haines Highway

Posted On Aug 29 2017
By :
Comment: 1

Troopers located a brown bear that had been shot and killed near the Haines Highway last week. The animal was found in the middle of the road near mile 17. (Photo courtesy of Trent Chwialkowski)

A brown bear was shot and killed near the Haines Highway last week.

Haines Wildlife Trooper Trent Chwialkowski says early on August 22, callers reported a dead bear in the middle of the highway near mile 17.

Chwialkowski located the bear. He says it was either shot near a creek and ran toward the road, or the incident happened near the highway where the animal was found.

The bear was approximately three-and-a-half years old.

Chwialkowski says there was no evidence the bear was hit by a car before being shot.

Troopers are investigating the incident. Chwialkowski encourages anyone with information to contact his office at 766-2533. The Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard accepts anonymous tips at 800-478-3377.

In July, a brown bear cub was struck and killed by a driver in Haines on Lutak Road.

About the Author
  1. Mark Waddell August 29, 2017 at 3:35 pm Reply

    So sad. Had recent visit to Haines and loved the area. This does not seem to be the act of those great people up there.

Leave a Reply

Recent Post

KHNS News – Aug. 29, 2017

Posted On Aug 29 2017
Cruise ships at Skagway's railroad dock. (Emily Files)

Rockslide draws attention to potential hazard looming over Skagway cruise dock

Posted On Aug 29 2017
A runner gets encouragement from a supporting vehicle in the Klondike International Road Relay. (Courtesy Sport Yukon)

Close to 2,000 participants expected for 35th Klondike Road Relay

Posted On Aug 29 2017

KHNS News – Aug. 28, 2017

Posted On Aug 28 2017
The Haines Portage Cove Harbor. (Emily Files)

State Department of Public Safety reaches out to fishermen in effort to combat opioid abuse

Posted On Aug 28 2017

Quick Contact

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Contact Information

We would love to hear from you.

LOCATION
Chilkat Center for the Arts
One Theatre Dr, Haines, AK 99827

MAILING ADDRESS
P.O. Box 1109, Haines, AK 99827

TELEPHONE
907-766-2020 in Haines
907-983-2853 in Skagway

FAX
907-766-2022

Copyright © KHNS.org. All rights reserved. 2013. | Website made by: Web 907.