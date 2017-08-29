Brown bear found shot and killed on the Haines Highway

A brown bear was shot and killed near the Haines Highway last week.

Haines Wildlife Trooper Trent Chwialkowski says early on August 22, callers reported a dead bear in the middle of the highway near mile 17.

Chwialkowski located the bear. He says it was either shot near a creek and ran toward the road, or the incident happened near the highway where the animal was found.

The bear was approximately three-and-a-half years old.

Chwialkowski says there was no evidence the bear was hit by a car before being shot.

Troopers are investigating the incident. Chwialkowski encourages anyone with information to contact his office at 766-2533. The Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard accepts anonymous tips at 800-478-3377.

In July, a brown bear cub was struck and killed by a driver in Haines on Lutak Road.