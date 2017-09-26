AT&T Tuesday morning power failure causes landline problems for Skagway

Skagway residents may not have been able to make calls on their landlines Tuesday morning.

Chris Brown is AT&T’s Director of Network Services in Alaska. He says a power failure at an AT&T repeater between Skagway and Juneau caused an outage that prevented some residents from making long-distance calls.

“Landline calls using the AT&T network, the long-distance would not have gone through,” says Brown. “And…some of the commercial customers there that have a high speed data circuit, that was a dedicated data circuit, would be impacted. It was not any of the mobility service.”

Brown says this is the first time in his 14 years in Alaska there’s been a power failure at this particular site.

The problem lasted from early Tuesday morning, until around 11 a.m. Poor weather prevented technicians from traveling to the remote site earlier in the day.