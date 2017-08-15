Skagway Assembly to consider recreation center advisory questions

Proponents of a Skagway recreation center expansion are taking a new approach to advance the project.

The assembly will consider sending two advisory questions to voters this fall. One would gauge voter support for the rec center expansion. The other would test support for a more expensive project that includes a pool.

The questions would not bind the borough to complete any specific project, but give an indication of community sentiment.

This follows the assembly’s rejection of a sales tax ballot question. The question would have let voters decide whether to levy a sales tax increase to pay for the rec center expansion.

“I think it’s irresponsible to incur this much debt at this time,” Assemblyman Tim Cochran said at the July meeting. “I don’t think that it’s the city’s job to teach the kids to swim. I think it’s our role as parents to make sure our kids know how to swim.”

The pool, or aquatic wellness center, doubles the cost of the project to about $17 million.

Also at this week’s assembly meeting — the ongoing discussion about a new tidelands lease with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.

The assembly will talk about updates to the draft agreement. The group will also discuss a floating dock project that would accommodate larger cruise ships.

White Pass has said it will cooperate on the floating dock if it gets a new lease. Last week, President John Finlayson said it might be possible to start moving the renovation forward as long as the lease is in the works.

The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers.